Seminar on educational scenario held

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh Teachers Federation (AJKLTF) on Monday organized a seminar on ‘Educational Scenario in Jammu Kashmir’ here.

During the seminar, teachers presented papers on educational scenario and ways to solve the problems.

Addressing the seminar, Devraj Thakur, State President of the Federation said that the department has no policy regarding the issues pertaining to teachers’ community in the J&K and Ladakh (UTs). Since 2014 no DPC held in Jammu division in teachers cadre which caused shortage of Masters in many institutions. He said that the State having no definite policy with regard to the transfer of government school teachers which leading to unnecessary confusion every year.

The teachers in Kathua Poonch Jammu Rajouri and Samba are agitating for non-seriousness of the Authority to transfer them in times in suitable places.

They appealed to the Governor to direct Education Department to fulfill the long pending demands of teaching community. Dr. Rakesh Bharti, Dr A P Singh, Surinder Kumar, Rattan Sharma, Dr Jeewan Dhar, Radha Krishan, Neeraj Sharma, Shivdev Singh, Satyia Bushan Sharma, Mohan Singh, Sanjay Katoch, Gurdeep Fotra and Zorawar Singh were also present.