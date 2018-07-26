Seminar on drug abuse organised

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Red Ribbon Club of Govt. Degree College Chatroo organised a seminar on ‘Drug Addiction: Consequence and Remedies’ which was presided over by Dr. Ashaq Hussain, Nodal Officer/Principal of the College. The main aim was to spread the awareness among the students about the ill effects of drug abuse and their illicit trafficking. In the seminar 12 students of BA first semester spoke on the topic and highlighted the effects and remedies of the drug abuse.

Dr. Ashaq Hussain said that it is extremely important to sensitise general population on various social issue like drug addiction and the students in this regard can play a major rule.

Nahida Bashir was awarded with first prize, Bilal Ahmed got second prize where as Musnaza got third. Ashish and Khalid were given consolation prize. Prof. Manjeet Singh, Prof. Chering Dorjey, Prof. Parveena and Prof. Arsheed acted as judges whereas Prof. Sanjay Kumar carried out the proceedings of the programme. Prof. Manjeet Singh presented vote of thanks.