Seminar on Dogri prose organised

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dogri Sanstha Jammu on Sunday organised a seminar on Dogri prose at Dogri Bhavan, Karan Nagar, Jammu.

The inaugural session was presided over by Dr Aziz Hajini, Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and Darshan Darshi, Convener of Dogri Advisory Board in Sahitya Akademi, was the Chief Guest.

In addition to the inaugural session, two paper reading sessions were held which were presided over by Prof Veena Gupta and Prof Shashi Pathania, both former Heads of Department of Dogri in Jammu University.

Various forms of Dogri prose like essay, travelogue, memoir, biography etc. were covered in the paper reading sessions in well researched four papers, which were presented by Dr Bansi Lal, Dr. Joginder Singh, Dr Sandeep Dubey and Dr Ritu Kumar.

Dr Hajini, while complimenting Dogri Sanstha for organizing the seminar, said that non-fiction prose is a very important component of literature. It actually indicates the level of maturity, literature of a particular language has attained, he said, adding that it is now about seventy-five years of growth that Dogri literature has undergone, so this seminar is a timely attempt to have a critical look at this important genre of literature.

Darshan ‘Darshi’ recalled many stalwarts of Dogri language who did pioneering work in this genre like Prof Ram Nath Shastri, Prof Laxmi Narayan, Col Shiv Nath, Vishwanath Khajuria, etc. He said that these eminent writers had laid a solid foundation, which could be further developed.

Earlier, Prof Lalit Magotra, while welcoming the audience, said that so far, the genre of prose writing has occupied a back seat in Dogri literature. For an overall healthy growth of literature, all genres must get the required attention, he said.

Magotra pointed out towards the frequent attempts of Dogri Sanstha to encourage writing in this genre by bringing out publications from time to time. He said that in order to attract the younger lot towards this genre, the Sanstha has assigned various papers of this seminar to young scholars.

The proceedings of the inaugural session were conducted by Dr Nirmal Vinod, General Secretary of Dogri Sanstha, Jammu and Gianeshwar Sharma, Vice President of Dogri Sanstha presented vote of thanks.