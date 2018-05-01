Seminar on demographic invasion of Jammu held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Panun Kashmir organized a seminar on topic ‘Demographic invasion of Jammu’ here on Monday.

In the seminar, Dr Ajay Chrungoo, Chairman Panun Kashmir, Dr Agnishekher, Convenor Panun Kashmir, Ankur Sharma, Advocate, Prof Hari Om, eminent thinker, analyst and writer of Jammu and H.L Bhat, representing JK Vichar Manch were also present. The speakers unanimously expressed concern on the sustained campaign of changing the demographic profile of Jammu province from a Hindu majority area into a Muslim majority area.

Ankur Sharma described the demographic invasion as a multifaceted Islamofascist war being waged on Jammu to reduce the Hindus of Jammu into a minority and suck the province of Jammu into the vortex of Islamisation.

Prof Hari Om, while speaking on the occasion, said the demographic landscape of Jammu is changing so fast that many areas of Jammu now have assumed a hostile alien look.

Dr Ajay Chrungoo said that the Muslim demographic invasion of Jammu is no longer a stealth operation. “It is a brazen operation which can be easily described as state sponsored. From settlement of Muslim Foreign nationals in Jammu to allow encroachment and grab of forest and government lands in Jammu, both the State and the Central Governments have been willing accomplices in the demographic assault on Jammu,” he added.

H.L Bhat, leader of JK Vichar Manch said that the situation is so critical that if we do not respond to it now with all the might at our disposal we are doomed. He said that the biggest disappointment is that so called Hindu forces have become collaborators in the campaign to destroy Hindus of Jammu. The seminar was conducted by Daya Krishen Koul. K Raina, General Secretary Panun Kashmir presented vote of thanks.