Seminar held on ‘Unheard Voices of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh’

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Unity Foundation on Wednesday held a seminar on topic ‘Unheard Voices of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh’ bringing together the unrepresented communities of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir including Dogras, Gujjars, Gilgit-Baltistanis, West Pakistan refugees, Kashmiri Pandits and Ladakhis.

Maj Gen G S Jamwal, President J&K Ex-Servicemen League; Dr Sikandar Rizvi, eminent Muslim intellectual and peace activist; Dr Ajay Chrungoo, Chairman Panun Kashmir; Labha Ram Gandhi, President WP Refugees; Monika Kohli, Advocate; Sohail Malik Youth Leader and Research Scholar Law JU were the main speakers on the occasion.

Ajaat Jamwal, President JKUF, in his opening remarks said that six months have passed after abrogation of Article 370 and reorganisation of J&K into two Union Territories. It is the time to take stock of things so that revolutionary changes percolate down to grass root level and Governments in UTs and Centre are made aware of currents, cross-currents and under-currents at people’s level, he added.

Sikandar Rizvi, opened the deliberations and in his opening remarks highlighted two historical tragedies, one the partition of India in 1947, its impact on Jammu and Kashmir particularly the Genocide of Hindus and Sikhs in POJK and the Genocide of Hindus in 1990 in the Kashmir Province. He said they were monumental tragedies which were ignored and denied. “This denial and criminal inability to respond on the part of the political class and the governments of the day led to the growth of separatism and communalism in Jammu and Kashmir. It is high time we correct this approach so that a secular, egalitarian political order emerges in which all people reap the fruits of progress on the principle of equality,” he said.

Maj Gen G S Jamwal, in his address, said that Dogras have been the pedestal on which secular order has been sustained despite commitment of past governments to partisan and communal interests.

Jammu region has suffered immensely and Dogra people, who built the state of Jammu and Kashmir, were humiliated not only by subjecting to unjust and biased political treatment but also humiliated by distorting their contributions, which have been monumental and revolutionary, he added. “Dogras not only took a lead in building the state of Jammu and Kashmir but they also played a role in cultivating culture of co-existence across length and breadth of the State. Dogra rulers were egalitarian rulers who were pioneers in founding a welfare state.

Dogra rulers supported Independence of India and only because of this reason suffered intrigues and conspiracies,” he asserted.

Dr Ajay Chrungoo, Chairman Panun Kashmir said, “We cannot allow a Union Territory to become a Union Communal Muslim Territory. For reversing the past order, measures should be taken to prevent impending genocides in Jammu province and last but not the least, Dogras should be given their due place in political order of J&K UT.” Monika Kohli, Advocate said that after abrogation of Article 370, women population in J&K UT has been given equal rights and it is hoped that an era of emancipation and upliftment for womenfolk will begin in Jammu and Kashmir.

Labha Ram Gandhi, West Pakistan Refugees leader and Sohail Malik, Youth leader also spoke on the occasion. Amit Gupta presented welcome address while Dr Gopal Parthasarthi Sharma presented vote of thanks.

Others present on the occasion included Dr Mahesh Koul, Shahid Hussain, Dalbir Singh, Parag Abrol, Ashwani Sharma, Opinder Ambardar, Dr Ramesh Tamiri and Sukhdev Sharma.