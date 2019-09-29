Seminar against drug abuse conducted

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: In its continuous drive against the drug menace and its ill effects, Sub-Division Reasi on Saturday organised an awareness programme cum seminar against drug Abuse and Addiction at Higher Secondary School Salal under the supervision of Sh Waseem Mehmood, DySP Hqrs, Reasi.

The programme was attended by various Sarpanches , Ex- Sarpanches, Ward members and prominent citizens of area besides large number of students and staff members of HSS, Salal.

While speaking on the occasion Waseem Mehmood, DySP Hqrs, Reasi described the drug menace as an epidemic which is spoiling the future of the nation as a termite and sought the help of the youth in curbing the drug menace.

The students were briefed about the early symptoms of drugs which develop in an addict and were requested to brief the same to their parents and relatives so that they can also check the drug addiction among the youth. Banners with slogans like “Choose life not death”, “Stay away from Drugs” were also displayed during the programme.

The programme was conducted in a very cordial environment followed by an interactive session in which some students also shared their views about the de- addiction by their relatives from the menace of alcohol.

A request was also made by the officer to report the matter of drug menace to the Police.For this Helpline No of District Police Reasi viz 9596959653 was also shared with participants over which any kind of drug related information was required to be shared and also assured them that their identity will be kept secret.

Earlier students of HSS, Salal presented a skit and a song to highlight the drug menace and its ill effects.

Others who spoke on occasion included Shankar Singh, Lambardar, Salal, Mohinder Thakur, Sarpanch Salal, Rajinder Singh, Naib Sarpanch Salal, students of school and staff member of school.Incharge Police PostJyotipuram SI Gulam Mohammad was also present on the occasion.

Vote of thanks was presented by Ramesh Kumar Gupta Incharge Principal, Higher Secondary School, Salal.