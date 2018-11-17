Semifinals line-up drawn in State Volleyball

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

poonch: Semis line-up has been drawn on Friday in the State Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship, organised by Shaheed Manjit Singh Memorial Club under the aegis of Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir (VAJK) in coordination with J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC), at Government Degree College (GDC) Campus, here.

Teams reaching the last four stages include JKAP, Jammu, Kathua and Poonch.

JKAP will face Jammu District in first semifinal while Kathua will take on Poonch in second semifinal tomorrow.

Earlier in quarterfinal matches played today, JKAP beat Srinagar 2-0 (25-12, 25-08); Jammu defeated Baramulla 2-0 (25-17, 25-23); Kathua trounced Rajouri 2-0 (25-21, 25-21) and Poonch outplayed Udhampur 2-0 (25-14, 25-14).

The Results: League Round: Baramulla beat Kulgam 2-0 (25-14, 25-18); Jammu defeated Anantnag 2-0 (25-16, 25-22); JKAP trounced Pulwama 2-0 (25-19, 25-12); Poonch outplayed Pulwama 2-1 (25-13, 21-25, 15-10); JKAP downed Ramban 2-0 (25-12, 25-14); Kathua beat Kulgam 2-1 (25-14, 17-25, 15-9); and Rajouri defeated Anantnag 2-1 (25-16, 18-25, 15-08).

In the quarterfinals, played today, Saleem Bandey (AEE PHE) was the Chief Guest and Mohd Khan (AE PDD) was the Guest of Honour, who interacted with the teams.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer VAJK, Kuldip Magotra hailed the initiatives of office bearers of the association and volleyball lovers of the State who despite financial constraints have committed to organise two State level Championships in the State to flourish volleyball game in every nook and corner of the State.

Among other presents were R.C Sharma Treasurer VAJK, Mohd Tariq Chairman Shaeed Manjit Singh Memorial Club Poonch, Akbar Ali Office Secretary VAJK, Rajeev Dogra SAI Volleyball Coach and Krishan Lal Sharma Vice-President VAJK.

The technical panel included Naresh Kumar, Amit Sharma, Neeraj Sharma, Aashikh Hussain, Iqhlak, Shabir Zargar, Rather Bhati, Wasim Akram and Ashfi Ali.