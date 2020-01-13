Self-proclaimed Messiahs let Jammu down: Rana

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana on Sunday expressed grave concern and dismay over total neglect of Jammu region, especially its hilly and rural areas, in respect of development and implementation of various welfare schemes.

The people of Jammu were promised a state but got reduced as non-entity, only to play third fiddle after Kashmir and Ladakh in the Union Territories”, Rana said while addressing workers’ meeting here at the conclusion of his two-day visit of Rajouri district along with senior National Conference leaders including Ajay Kumar Sadhotra.

He lashed out at the self-proclaimed Messiahs for letting down and humiliating Jammu, saying their non-challant and callous attitude has led to complete neglect of the winter capital as also its peripheries like Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua and all other hilly and rural areas in the past four years. He said the entire region is suffering from acute developmental and administrative inertia which has taken toll of various projects and implementation of welfare schemes. The region appears to be the last priority for the administration, which is reflected in dilapidated road network, non-functional utility services and paralyzed administrative structure, he said, adding that Jammu region had not anticipated all this even in wildest of dreams.

The Provincial President said that such a scenario is unacceptable to the people and called for restoring their honour and dignity. He sought holistic development of the region with focussed attention on hilly and rural areas, as these have completely been ignored during the past four years. He said the ongoing winter months particularly call for regulated power and drinking water facilities besides dependable road network for unhindered connectivity.

Rana sought synergized efforts between various departmental agencies, especially those engaged in utility services, saying this is imperative in view of the magnitude of problems. He also sought perspective planning in hilly and border areas and ensuring time bound completion of works. He attributed lack of development to the unfortunate tendency of linking governance with politics in recent years and said public interest should always supersede political priorities and contingencies.

Former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra referred to the problems faced to the people, especially the youth and called for initiating fast track recruitment process with thrust to filling up of all the vacancies in a time bound manner, keeping in view despondency gripping the unemployed educated.

He also sought creation of job avenues for huge skilled and unskilled work force across the region.