Selection trials for J&K cricketers on Nov 18

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Vishal Cricket Club Jammu in collaboration with Magpie Sports Group, one of the India’s leading sports management companies based in Delhi, is going to conduct talent hunt trials for the cricketers of Jammu and Kashmir at Jammu University Cricket Ground, here on November 18, 2018.

“The main objective of the talent hunt is to provide a dynamic platform to youth to get much needed exposure at an early stage so that their cricketing skills can be sharpened through reputed world class cricketers in the next stages,” said Rajesh Gill, Organising Committee member.

The selected cricketers of all categories from this talent hunt trials, he said, will get a chance to participate in the main selection camp along with other state selected players from January 10 to 14, 2019 at Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium Chandigarh, where they will be judged by international cricketers which include Albie Morkel and Hershell Gibbs from South Africa, Darren Gough and Mathew Hoggard from England and Kyle Mills from New Zealand.

They will select the top 48 talented players, he said adding that these top 48 selected players shall be divided in three groups who will go on training tour to England, South Africa and New Zealand where they will get training from reputed clubs and academies for one month.

The expenses for this tour will be fully paid in the form of scholarship by Magpie Sports Group, he said.

The event is being digitally promoted and marketed by KreedOn.Com, a sports media and technology company working exclusively to boost sports in India.

The Organising Committee of the talent hunt for the J&K cricketers includes Rajesh Gill, Ranjeet Kalra, Hilal Rather, R.K Bhat, Vinay Gupta, Arjun Choudhary, Rakesh Koul, Shafkat Baba, Vivek Sharma, Sudhir Singh, Raj Kumar, S.K Ganguly, Sham Singh, Shashi Kumar and Sadiq Hussain.

The registration for the talent hunt trials will start from Monday and the interested cricketers of 12-25 age group can contact 9419138942, 9419166996, 9797522009, 7298007206, 7006332284, 9419210903, 9086082991 and 9086061653.