Selection list of SPOs released

JAMMU: The Police Department released the selection list of 200 Special Police Officers (SPOs) to be engaged in J&K Police, Jammu.

“As recommended by the District Level Selection Committee vide its proceedings issued under Endstt. No.OSI/SPO/R/19/85568/DPOJ dated December 7, 2019 and subsequent approval accorded by the J&K Police Headquarters, Srinagar, vide letter No.GB/M-30/2019/74713-15 dated December 21, 2019, 200 candidates who have applied for the post of SPO and qualified the physical endurance test are hereby selected for their engagement as Special Police Officer (SPOs) in District Jammu subject to clearance of verification of character and antecedents,” read the PHQ order issued on Tuesday.

“The selection is purely on temporarily basis and this shall have no claim for permanent absorption. Their services can be utilised in any part of the J&K Union Territory and the competent authority shall reserve the right to terminate the engagement at any time without notice,” the order further added.

“All the selectees SPOs are advised to report DPO Jammu on December 30, 2019 along with their original testimonials and two latest passport size photographs,” the order stated.





