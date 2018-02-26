Selection fiasco gains momentum: Madni’s son resigns

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

CM orders high level probe in KVIB appointments

Muhammad Mukaram

SRINAGAR: After his candidature for a government job was questioned, Aroot Madni, People’s Democratic Party(PDP) senior leader Sartaj Madni’s son has refuted all the allegations of discrepancy and resigned from the job while terming the fiasco an “organised attack of vested interests.”

Speaking exclusively with STATE TIMES, Aroot said, “The children of politicians are being unnecessarily targeted. If we join politics, some question it then as dynasty rule and if we get government job even through proper channels, it is also questioned now.”

Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has ordered a high level probe in the selection process of the Jammu & Kashmir Khadi & Village Industries Board (KVIB), the results of which were declared only a few days ago.

The inquiry would be held by a committee headed by the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and it has been asked to furnish its report in a short time.

Minutes after the probe was ordered by the Chief Minister, Aroot Madni, son ruling party PDPs Vice president, sent his resignation letter to Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer, JKVIB.

The copy of resignation letter of Aroot Madni lying with STATE TIMES reads, “I had applied along with many applicants for the post of Executive Officer in Khadi and Village Industries Board(KVIB). I passed the written examination and the interview as well. I therefore tender my resignation from the post of Executive Officer KVIB.”

“The letter further reads that but since the selection list was published a smear campaign was launched against me and unfortunately my father’s name was also dragged into it”, he added.

Pertinently, STATE TIMES on Saturday published an exclusive report on the selection of Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board(KVIB). The list of various posts was uploaded on its official website, met with severe criticism especially on social networking sites after it has been found that the list included PDP leader’s son in the selection list on top post, and the Opposition National Conference termed it a “cruel joke.”

On October 2016, several posts were advertised by the KVIB against the available posts like Executive Officer, Assistant Executive Officer, Publicity Officer, and Field Publicity Officer.

Aroot Madni who is also nephew of Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti was selected as executive officer in KVIB. This started trending on the Facebook and twitter.

Shah Faesal, 2009, IAS, topper wrote on his Facebook page,”If it’s true that the merit list has been rigged then instead of an inquiry there should be an FIR. High time that we take those people to task who push our educated youngsters to wall and kill their confidence.”

Meanwhile, amid controversy over the appointments in Jammu and Kashmir Khadi Village and Industries Board (JKVIB) result, war of words started on social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter between the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) and National Conference(NC) leaders.

Soon after the Aroot Madni send resignation letter to Secretary JKVIB, Waheed ur Rehman Parra, J&K, Youth PDP, President, who has 32.8k followers on twitter, twitted, “Probe more @OmarAbdullah Suddenly you’re concerned about Youth. What about 100Cr scam In JKCA courtesy your own family, BOPEE scam, Waqaf board, MLC scam Haji Yousuf’s and NPA’s of VijayMalia and the list goes on!”

Within no period of time, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who has 2.82 Million followers on Twitter, lashed out to Parra and twitted, Why should the probe be withdrawn? Madni declining the job doesn’t wash away the fraud & nepotism. This issue must be probed by a High Court monitored investigation.

Another PDP leader and MLC, Yasir Reshi wrote on his twitter account, “There should be an independent inquiry to all scams from previous to present govt. Be it wholesale rate of MBBS seats by you (Mushtaq Peer)or JKCA’s loot by Senior Abdullah.@jkpdp believes in transparency and accountability.”

It does not stop here, Arif Amin, PRO to Waheed ur Rehman Parra twitted, “Who was hell bent on his killing @JKNC_ @OmarAbdullah @Junaid_Mattu remember the secret talks you had with the then Home Minister of India. Probe this too.”

Senior PDP leader and PWD Minister, Naeem Akhter said that probe is on, not withdrawn. Seeing architects of backdoor in J&K upset is climate change PDP brought about. Quoting scripture is interesting.

However, National Conference, Spokesperson, Junaid Azam Mattu says the KVIB recruitment scam involving the CM @MehboobaMufti’s family and other such scams in their departments and schemes. Now that her cousin has withdrawn from the list, its clear proof that it was a backdoor appointment.

Later, another youth PDP leader, Umer Wani retweeted to Junaid Azim Matto, “Great going @JKNC_ @OmarAbdullah @Junaid_Mattu when you can’t listen the reality, the only option remains is to block.”

While as Jammu and Kashmir National Conference’s official page on twitter named as JKNC posted on its twitter page that, “There have been thousands of such political, backdoor appointments made by CM @MehboobaMufti and her family members in the last three years – in Govt departments, Boards and prominently the J&K Bank. The PDP-BJP Govt’s continuous genocide of merit.”

It continues by allegations and counter allegations on twitter as Arif Amin has written, “And Your is NC-Naar Choor party”, while as Sara Hayat Shah, additional spokesperson terms PDP as, “Rishtedaar Development Party!! Journey – From PDP to RDP.”