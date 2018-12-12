Selected SPOs of Jammu region were discriminated in Saffron rule: Harsh

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Strongly condemning the erstwhile BJP-PDP combine for its partisan and callous approach in the appointment of SPOs of Jammu region selected in Railway Police Jammu in 2014-15, Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman JKNPP and former Minister, said that it was one of the glaring examples of hostile discrimination against the region witnessed during the Saffron rule.

He pointed out that around 70 candidates from District Kathua, Samba and Jammu had been selected by GRP and their verification process had also been completed more than three years back.

He said that the SSPs of all the said three districts after verification of Character and antecedents of said candidates had sent their reports to Railway Police Jammu in May 2015 but the formal orders of appointment were being denied to the said candidates for un-explained reasons.

He further regretted that the selected candidates who had been running from pillar to post were denied audience and a patient hearing by the then BJP leaders despite the fact that all of them belonged to their political constituency. He said that the main reason for denial of appointment orders was the fact that all the said selected candidates belonged to Jammu region. “Jammu candidates were not selected in the first instance and if at all they got selected, their appointment orders were denied to them with none to take note of their concerns and grievances”, Harsh regretted.

Lambasting the ex-BJP MLAs and the Ministers for failing to protect the interests of Jammu youth, Singh said that they had also surrendered 10,000 posts of SPOs to Kashmir on the extremely nauseating plea that it was necessary in ‘national interest’.

Likewise, he pointed out that several hundreds and thousands of backdoor appointments of SPOs had also been made in Police Deptt on political and monetary considerations during the Saffron rule and, that too without following the prescribed procedures and by disregarding even the eligibility criteria in vogue.

He said that these Jammu candidates despite having fulfilled the eligibility criteria and prescribed norms and having been cleared by security agencies were outrightly denied appointment in view of they having not been sponsored by the ex-BJP MLAs and the Ministers and also for the reasons that the select lists did not contain the names of Kashmir based candidates.

Drawing the attention of the Governor towards the obnoxious discrimination to which they were subjected during the rule of erstwhile coalition, Singh called upon the Constitutional head of the state for his personal intervention into the matter so as to provide justice to the aggrieved SPOs of Jammu region at the earliest.