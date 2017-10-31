Sehyog Trust donates LED bulbs to GMC&H

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Danish Mishra, Chairman Sehyog Charitable Trust handed over LED bulbs to Dr Dara Singh, Medical Superintendent Government Medical College and Hospital here on Monday.

Mishra said that Sehyog Charitable Trust is working with a vision to help needy people and create environment of co-operation for all. The trust works for all people in distress, irrespective of religion, region or caste affiliations, he added.

Sehyog Charitable Trust’s endeavour is to reach the underprivileged people and provide them support and encouragement to do something meaningful in life, he added.

Mishra in his message appealed to the people of the State to come forward and serve the society and needy people as much as they can.

Dr Dara Singh expressed gratitude to Danish Mishra for donating LED Bulbs and hoped that this endeavour will continue in future also.