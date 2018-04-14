Seeking CBI probe doesn’t tantamount to shielding accused: BAJ

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: President of J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu B.S Slathia, Senior Advocate on Friday said that demanding CBI investigation into the Rasana rape and murder case does not tantamount to shielding the real accused but the real intention was to provide justice to the victim by fair and independent probe.

Chairing a meeting of the office bearers of BAJ, Slathia said the State Government has miserably failed to protect the family of the rape victim in the case.

The meeting discussed various measures to intensify the on-going agitation including interaction with various Civil Society Groups.

Slathia urged the State Government to provide adequate monetary compensation to the family of the victim in order to provide immediate relief and succour. He demanded that immediate protection should be provided to the life and property of the victim’s family.

It was resolved in the meeting that the candle march procession of the members of the J&K High Court Bar Association would be taken out from the District Court Complex Janipur Jammu to Amphalla, Jammu on April 14, 2018 at 6 PM in memory of the victim and to pay respectful homage to the departed soul.

Slathia pointed out that the Rasana case is only one of the issue of the on-going agitation and the first issue was pertaining to deportation of illegally settled Rohingyas, who have settled in and around Jammu City with the active connivance of the State Government who have posed a grave threat to the people of Jammu region.

Slathia appealed to all the sections of the society and media in particular to kindly consider the on-going agitation in the larger perspective of deportation of Rohingyas and the minutes of meeting dated February 14, 2018 concerning the Tribal Affairs Department.

The meeting observed that it was matter of grave concern that some vested interests are trying to project that the present agitation on communal lines and confining it to only Rasana rape and murder case, which is factually incorrect.

Among those who were present in the include were Sachin Gupta, Vice President, Prem Sadotra, General Secretary, Himanshu Sharma, Joint Secretary and Chetan Misri, Treasurer.