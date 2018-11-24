Seeking action against erring doctors, people block highway

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Expressing anguish and despair against the lackadaisical approach of enquiry agencies, people from Reasi and adjoining areas staged protest and blocked the highway leading to famous shrine of Shiv Khori.

The protestors were agitating against the investigating agencies for delaying investigation against Dr Ashwani Bhagat and Dr Devinder Khajuria, posted in the District Hospital who had physically assaulted the attendant of a patient namely Kuldeep Kumar on 20 October, 2018 in the hospital premises. The protestors while appreciating the overall health care delivery in district Reasi, expressed displeasure against duo doctors who are time and again harassing patients and for often resorting to unethical and pressuring tactics to divert the incoming patients towards their private clinics and non-generic medicines.

The protestors equivocally narrated the bad and unwelcoming attitude of these two doctors and demanded early action in the FIR lodged against these doctors regarding the incidence of assault on Kuldeep Kumar and magisterial enquiry at the earliest.

The blockade which lasted for considerable time, caused severe inconvenience to the pilgrims and vehicular traffic plying on the busy highway. Later on, protestors were pacified by Rajinder Sharma Additional Deputy Commissioner Reasi and Nikhil Gogna Dysp Reasi who assured prompt conclusion of the pending enquiry with in week’s time by the investigating agencies.