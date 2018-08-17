Seeing the good with the bad

Share Share 0 Share 0

Problems notwithstanding, India has undeniably achieved a lot.

The wise among India’s ancients held that life must be approached with a sense of perspective. Of balance. For Dharma is in balance. This is most required when we are buffeted by calamities which threaten to drown us.

It has been a grim year for me. Many tragedies hit my personal life. One after the other. One may keep one’s chin up, but inside, anger and depression arose. Hatred for an unfair world. Rage against even the Divine. And I was drowning in that most hopeless of thoughts: ‘Why me? Why my family?’ But recently, some wisdom has dawned.

One needn’t deny the pain my family and I have undergone repeatedly over the last year to also realise that, on the whole, life has been good to us. If one’s life has been, broadly, like the eternal Ganga ji, flowing strongly forward, then a period of pain and drought does not seem to justify depression and rage.

Perspective. It’s just a word. But if it can help you see that life has also been kind to you, perhaps you can handle the harsh times better. As with individuals, so with societies. And to gain perspective on society, one must pay attention to facts, not opinions.

I recently read a brilliant book called Factfulness, written by the late Hans Rosling. One of the themes the great statistician outlines in his book is the ‘negativity instinct’: most people believe negative news, even if good news is also presented. The mainstream news and social media, perhaps instinctively, have cottoned on to this. They repeatedly relay negative news, because that’s what gets them viewership/ readership, which translates into money for them. But we must remember that, more news of suffering doesn’t mean there’s more suffering.

Some have called the present times the Age of Anger. Media (both mainstream and social) is constantly carping about how terrible these times are. It is as if humanity has never had it worse. Public conversation across the free world is filled with negativity. And all this at a time, when judged by dispassionate facts and numbers, humanity has never had it better.

For the first time in human history, the world has come close to wiping out hunger. The bigger problem now is not hunger, but malnutrition in the poorer parts, and obesity in the more affluent parts of the world. Some relentless Cassandras may see this as a small achievement. It’s not. It’s huge. Many middle-class people across the world today lead lifestyles that would not be accessible even to the royalty a mere 200 years ago.

(To be continued)