Seeing the good with the bad

India, our own lovely motherland, has made enormous strides since 1991, when we began to move away from our suicidal socialist economic policies. We have pulled 270 million people out of extreme poverty in a little over two decades. And present numbers and trends suggest that we will wipe out extreme poverty in another decade. Yes, inequality may have gone up (and hopefully, that will be addressed as we rediscover dharma and charity), but wiping out extreme poverty at this pace after 1991, is a very significant achievement. And frankly, credit should go to all our leaders and our people.

If you want to examine data on India, then we must do it on a per capita basis – divide the total data by our population. This is needed for a fair comparison. For example, India is the sixth largest economy in the world. But that does not mean that we are rich; for on a per capita basis, we are not even in the top 100. But there is good news too, if you are willing to drill down to details. Data on a per capita basis shows India is actually among the least violent countries in the world. On a per capita basis, sexual violence against women is actually relatively low in India, even compared to most countries in the West. On a per capita basis, the growth in incomes in India has been pretty good.

This is not to suggest that perfection has been attained. Having perspective also means that we should not be naive optimists who ignore real problems. For example, data clearly indicates that while sexual violence is relatively low in India, mass murder of the girl child through female foeticide is terribly high. Road deaths in India are almost at genocidal levels. Easily preventable diseases and conditions, like diarrhoea, cause deaths of lakhs of Indian children. Simple things like hygiene can help here.

Perspective. Be aware of the many problems we still need to tackle. Be aware of the long road we still have to traverse. But equally, take some time to celebrate the long road that we have travelled already. Do not ignore the fantastic achievements of our country, and the things that we should rightly celebrate, even as we worry about what still needs to be done.

Perspective. Don’t let suffering weigh you down. Instead, let life’s blessings give you the strength to manage the harsh problems that life inevitably throws at you.

A hard election year is coming up. Things will get ugly and competitive. Everyone will fight. Many will start believing that we are overwhelmed with problems. Do not deny those problems. For life will never be without problems. But do celebrate the good aspects too.

(Concluded)