SEECC urges Govt to fulfill pending demands of teachers

JAMMU: Teachers’ fraternity in Jammu and Kashmir under the banner of School Education Employees Coordination Committee (SEECC) urged the government to consider their pending demands at the earliest.

Briefing media persons here, Ganesh Khajuria, Chairman JKTF flanked by Mohammad Akbar Khan, President JKTF and Dr Manzoor, President JK Lecturers Forum asked the Government to concede all pending issues of employees of the Education Department.

Other demands highlighted on the occasion included creation of Masters posts working as Head Teachers in erstwhile SSA Upgraded Middle Schools, filling up of vacant posts, regularisation of all Incharge cadres, handing over complete control of JKBOSE to School Education Department, rationalisation of teaching staff in hilly and far-flung areas on basis of student enrollment, adjustment of surplus teaching staff, removal of pay anomalies, change in nomenclature of class-IV employees as office assistants on pattern of Animal Husbandry Department, etc.

Others present on the occasion included Surat Singh Toofani, Mohammad Shafi Rather, Darshan Sharma, Mohammad Afzali Bhat, Kuldeep Singh Bandral, Shokat Ali Beigh, Jamayat Ali Agah, Raj Singh, Kuldeep Verma, Abid Hussain, Pir Nissar Ahmed, P D Singh, Narinder Jamwal, Mohammad Yaseen, Sunny Sadhu, Hanish Sharma, Ravikant, Manjeet Singh, Ghulam Nabi Sofi and Dr Abdul Gani.