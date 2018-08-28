Sedition case lodged over ‘Azadi’ slogans in NC rally

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A sedition case was lodged against “unidentified persons” for allegedly raising ‘pro-freedom’ slogans during a National Conference rally in Poonch in support of Article 35A of the Constitution, police said on Monday.

The rally was led by NC MLA Javed Ahmed Rana in Mendhar tehsil during a day-long strike against the slated Supreme Court’s hearings on a slew of pleas challenging the validity of the Article 35 A of the Constitution, which accords special rights and privileges to the Jammu and Kashmir natives.

During the rally, some unidentified persons raised “pro-freedom” slogans, following which a case under sections 124-A (sedition) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) was lodged, a police official said.

“The sedition case was registered against unidentified persons on Saturday,” said the official, adding no arrests have been made as yet.

This is the second sedition case registered against unidentified persons in Poonch district this month. On August 6, a similar case was lodged at Gursai police station in the border district after some people raised pro-freedom slogans during a strike in support of the Article 35A.