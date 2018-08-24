Secy YSS takes stock of renovation works at Bakshi Stadium

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Secretary Youth Services and Sports and Information, Sarmad Hafeez on Friday visited the Bakshi Sports Stadium here and took stock of the pace of on-going renovation works.

Expressing concern over the slow pace of execution, the Secretary directed the concerned executing agency to gear up its men and machinery and accelerate the pace to achieve the renovation work in a stipulated time frame. He issued specific instructions to the agency to ensure quality of work strictly as per the specifications and laid down norms.

Hafeez obtained detailed feedback of the activities related to the development of the stadium, vis-à-vis availability of funds and other related issues. He underlined the importance of this venue which is being used for multifarious sports activities during the entire year besides holding important events like Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations, therefore, the time bound completion of renovation works is a must, he observed.

The secretary directed the agency to submit weekly progress report on the pace and bottlenecks, if any. He said the engineers will monitor the progress on daily basis to ensure its timely completion.

Among others, Engineers of S K Integrated Consultancy Limited, concerned officers of YSS Department were also present on the occasion.