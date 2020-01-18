Secy Tourism visits Jammu-Tawi Golf Course

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Secretary, Tourism & Culture Departments, Zubair Ahmad on Saturday visited Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC), Sidhra to review the pace of works being executed under Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) and CAPEX.

Reviewing the pace of work on projects including construction of Cafeteria, Eco-Log huts and Cart paths in Golf Course, Zubair Ahmad directed the Secretary JTGC Lal Chand for expediting the pace of work so that these could be completed in time and could be put to use for the purpose these have been created. “Complete all the on-going works during the current financial year with a stern check on the quality of works”, he instructed.

The Secretary Tourism directed the Secretary JTGC for plantation of more and more fruit, ornamental and medicinal plants in the JTGC premises for the recreation and vegetation of the place.

Earlier, prominent golfers also met the Secretary Tourism and apprised him about the necessity of golf related machinery for proper upkeep of the Golf Course, besides rejuvenation and beautification of water bodies in the Golf Course.

Giving detailed presentation of functioning and other initiatives taken by the JTGC management for the facilitation of golfer and club members, the Secretary JTGC apprised that the work on Cafeteria and Driving Range is going on in full swing and is expected to be completed by next month.