Secy Science & Technology reviews pace of work on Biotechnology Park Kathua

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Secretary Science and Technology, Sheikh Fayaz visited Ghatti, Kathua on Thursday to review the pace of work on Industrial Biotechnology Park coming up in the area.

Two Industrial Biotechnology Parksare being established by the Science and Technology Department, with one each at Ghatti, Kathua at the cost of Rs 42 crore and another at Handwara, Kupwara at the cost of Rs 42.66 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh said these Parks will benefit farmers and entrepreneurs by using biotechnology to cultivate crops and would also provide facilities to start-ups for incubation and development of bio- businesses.

The Parks will offer state-of-the-art facilities to start-ups for incubation and development of innovation led, high growth and knowledge-based bio-businesses and infrastructure facilities for setting biotech industries.

The biotech park project will be run by the CSRI-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM)and it will act as the mentor institute in the development process.

The officials of CSIR-IIIM and National Project Construction Corporation (NPCC) were also present on the occasion.