Secy, Industries & Commerce/Div. Com. Ladakh on a visit to NITRA, (Mins. of Textiles). Meeting to discuss modalities for local production & supply chain mgmt. of premium quality Ladakhi Pashmina.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Colin Firth, wife Livia split almost 2 yrs after affair and stalking scandal
Film on IAS officer Durga in works
Harsh winter takes heavy toll on heart: Dr Sushil
Salman isn’t affected by his stardom: Sonakshi
Pankaj Kapur joins son Shahid in ‘Jersey’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper