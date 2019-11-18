Secy Cultural Academy calls for promotion, development of regional languages

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Secretary Cultural Academy, Muneer-ul-Islam interacted with prominent writers at Tagore Hall here on Sunday.

On the occasion, various issues pertaining to Kashmiri, Urdu, Gojri and Pahari languages were discussed threadbare.

While interacting with the writers, Muneer-ul-Islam said that Government is committed to resolve all issues faced by the writer community. He said that Cultural Academy will take all possible and viable steps for promotion and development of regional languages.

While expressing his opinion about preservation of languages of Jammu and Kashmir, Muneer-ul-Islam said that it is high time for everyone to come together to promote and to work on the development of regional languages.

During the interaction, the writer community of Jammu and Kashmir also expressed their opinions and came up with suggestions for the promotion of regional languages.

Writers present during the occasion included Prof. Mohammad Zamaan Aazurda, Prof. Bashar Bashir, Prof. Farooq Fayaz, Prof. Mashaal Sultanpuri, Sheikh Ejaz Muhammad, Shahnaaz Rashid, Sateish Vimal, Parvez Manoos etc.