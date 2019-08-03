Secy Co-operatives to hold additional charge of Revenue deptt

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: The Government on Friday issued an order wherein Secretary Co-operatives Department Abdul Majid Bhat is directed to hold additional charge of Secretary Revenue. According to a GAD order, the Secretary Co-operative Department, holding additional charge of Secretary Tribal Affairs, shall also hold the charge of Secretary Revenue Department.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I’d love to be part of Marvel Cinematic Universe: Taron Egerton
Shilpa Shetty returns to acting with ‘Nikamma’
Orthopaedic camp conducted
I am platform agnostic now: Saif Ali Khan
I’m coming back to India: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper