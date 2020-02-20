Security to separatists: DB grants 4 weeks to Govt for filing latest status

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of High Court comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal on Wednesday directed government to furnish latest status report within four weeks regarding security being provided to the separatists.

The court direction came in a Public Interest Litigation filed by Deewakar Sharma seeking withdrawal of security cover provided to the separatists as well as Hurriyat Leader and other persons who are indulging in anti-national activities in J&K.

When the PIL came-up for hearing, AAG Raman Sharma appearing for the Home Department sought time to file status report. Subsequently, the DB granted four weeks to file aforesaid status report.

In the PIL it has been submitted that since the onslaught of insurgency in Kashmir from 1990, there had been a war like situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been aided and instigated by the forces inimical to the country sitting across the border and their agents who are sitting inside the country especially in Kashmir Valley and in order to maintain the security of the State as also the law and order problem, appropriate action is required to be taken against such persons who are propagating separatism of the region from the Union and who are also instrumental in the propagation of communal hatred leading to mass migration of Kashmiri Pandit community from Kashmir. However, surprisingly instead of taking stern action against such persons, the respondents are spending huge expenses in providing security cover, boarding/ lodging, medical facilities and even food to such separatists and pro-terrorist elements particularly in Kashmir Valley and the amount so spent by the government is from the public exchequer, therefore, it is baffling for a common man to understand as to how the taxes being paid by him through hard earned money is used for providing security cover, boarding, lodging and medi-care to the persons who are threatening the very unity and integrity of the country as also the life of a common man.