Security threat

Center on Tuesday accepted that around 40,000 Rohingya migrants were illegally living in India and none of them had been deported so far. This was stated by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in Parliament and should set aside all speculation about the number of immigrants from Myanmar. Questions on national security have been raised time-to-time as a sizeable number of these migrants have taken shelter in Jammu and various political outfits have been demanding their deportation. Central and State ministers have been issuing statements on their deportation. Both too have accepted that they are illegal entrants and have no place but to go back to their own country. The irony is that Centre still does not have the actual number of these illegal migrants. And the reply of the minister states that the entry of illegal migrants was clandestine and surreptitious and thus, an accurate figure of how many of them were currently living in the country was not available. Rijiju also said though India was not a signatory to the 1951 United Nations Convention on the Status of Refugees and the 1967 Protocol thereon, the country’s track record in dealing with or providing protection to refugees had internationally been acclaimed. He added that there was no legislation to deal with refugees and asylum-seekers in India. Last September, Centre itself had admitted, that Supreme Court had opined that Rohingya Muslims are “illegal” immigrants in the country and their continued stay posed “serious national security ramifications”. The affidavit filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs at that time had said’ “no illegal immigrant can pray for a writ of this Court which directly or indirectly confer the fundamental rights in general.” With all these submissions in the Apex Court, still both the states and Central Government are feeling hapless in sending them back to their home country which shows that some where political patronage has been extended to them for vote bank politics. The violent attacks allegedly by Myanmarese armymen have led to an exodus of Rohingya tribals from the western Rakhine state in that country to India and Bangladesh. Many of those who had fled to India after the earlier spate of violence, were settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.