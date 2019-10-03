Security stepped up in Delhi after intelligence inputs on possible terror strike: Police

New Delhi: Security has been beefed up across the national capital after police received intelligence inputs on a possible terror strike, a senior police official said on Thursday.
Raids are being conducted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police at several locations across the city after the intelligence inputs suggested that three to four members of a terror outfit may have infiltrated into the city, he said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also intensified patrolling and picketing in several areas across the national capital as the city gears up for Durga Puja and Ramlila to ensure safety and security of people, especially women. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
We somehow become solitary from family in today’s cynical world: Priyanka
You can’t be a hero all your life: Sanjay Kapoor
Playing James Bond has been a wonderful experience: Daniel Craig
Lata Mangeshkar makes Instagram debut
Aim to entertain with story relevant in today’s times: John on ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper