Security personnel injured in encounter

Srinagar: A security force personnel was today injured in an encounter with militants in a forest area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Laam forest of Tral area in Pulwama district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said a gun battle broke out between militants and the security forces when the ultras opened fire.
A security force personnel has been injured while the operation is still in progress, the official said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
I’m my own worst critic: Benedict Cumberbatch
Getting people together for water conservation a challenge: Aamir Khan
ASTROLOGY: Weekly predictions 23rd– 29th APRIL 2018
‘Namaste England’ preponed for October 19 release
Court cancels arrest warrant against Salman in hit-and-run case
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper