Security personnel injured in encounter

Srinagar: A security force personnel was today injured in an encounter with militants in a forest area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Laam forest of Tral area in Pulwama district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said a gun battle broke out between militants and the security forces when the ultras opened fire.

A security force personnel has been injured while the operation is still in progress, the official said. (PTI)