Security operations to stop in J-K during Ramzan: MHA

New Delhi: In a major decision, the Centre today asked security forces not to launch operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan.

The decision has been taken to help the peace loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment, a home ministry spokesperson said.

The security forces, however, reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people, the ministry said.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has informed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti of the central government’s decision.

“It is important to isolate the forces that bring a bad name to Islam by resorting to mindless violence and terror,” the spokesperson said.

The government expects everyone to cooperate in this initiative and help the Muslim brothers and sisters to observe Ramzan peacefully and without any difficulties, the spokesperson said.

The holy moth of Ramzan is likely to start tomorrow or Friday depending on the sighting of moon. (PTI)