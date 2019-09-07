Security, law & order reviewed in Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Security and law and order situation was on Saturday reviewed in this border district here at a high level meeting.

The meeting was chaired by ADG CRPF Zulfiqar Hussain and attended by Deputy Commissioner Poonch, IGP Jammu DIG Rajouri Poonch range, SSP Poonch and Top brass of different security forces including CRPF, Army, BSF, SSB, ITBP and CISF, besides others.

SSP Ramesh Angral gave a brief on the security situation in the border district Poonch post abrogation of Article 370.

He also appraised the meeting about the security plan of the police District administration.

The DC Poonch also appraised the meeting about the activities undertaken to maintain normalcy. He said the situation has been by and large peaceful in the district.

He also mentioned that mobile and landline connectivity has been restored fully and essential supplies and services are ensured for the people.

While taking appraisal of the security situation, the ADG CRPF congratulated the officers of different security forces for maintaining law and order in the district. He motivated the forces to maintain high level of preparedness. The ADG inquired about the lodging and boarding facilities given to the jawans of the forces. He directed the administration to ensure basic amenities for them.