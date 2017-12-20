Security improves; stone pelting down in J&K: Govt

318 killed in terror-related incidents in 2017; cases against 5,000 stone pelters withdrawn

New Delhi: The security situation in the country has shown improvement post demonetisation with incidents of stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir also seeing a considerable reduction, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

“..the overall security situation in the country post demonetisation has shown improvement. In Jammu and Kashmir, stone pelting incidents have reduced considerably,” Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said in reply to a written question.

He said Rs 90 lakh have been seized from Maoist cadres and supporters in Naxal-affected areas since the Modi government’s demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes on November 8, 2016.

As many as 564 Naxal cadres and sympathisers surrendered during the period from November 8, 2016 to November 29, 2016.

The minister said the Northeast insurgency activities are at a low ebb in many states.

Ahir said there were 341 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir between November 1, 2016, to October 31, 2017 in comparison to 311 such incidents in the same period of the previous year.

Similarly, there were 857 incidents of Naxal violence between November 1, 2016, to October 31, 2017 in comparison to 1,078 in the same period of the previous year.

There were 323 militancy-related incidents in the Northeast between November 1, 2016, to October 31, 2017 in comparison to 507 in the same period of the previous year, the minister added.

To another question, Ahir said as many as 318 people, including 203 terrorists and 75 security personnel, were killed in terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir this year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Up to December 14 this year, 337 terror incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 civilians, 75 security personnel and 203 terrorists were killed and 321 persons injured. Ninety-one terrorists were also arrested.

In a written reply, the minister said a committee set up by the Jammu and Kashmir government has recommended the withdrawal of cases against 5,000 youths, accused of pelting stones on security forces,

Ahir said the government of Jammu and Kashmir has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the State Director General Of Police to review the cases registered against the youths and examine the legal aspects of withdrawal or closure of such cases which are not heinous in nature.

“The committee has recommended 850 cases involving 4,961 (one-time offenders) persons/youths subject to certain terms and condition to the state government,” he said, replying to a written question.

The move came after Home Minister Rajnath Singh requested Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to do the needful to withdraw cases against those who were accused of pelting stones for the first time.