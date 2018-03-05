Security forces launch search ops along LoC in Rajouri

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Security forces here have launched a cordon and search operation in forest areas along the Line of Control (LoC) after some “suspected movement” was reported in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, an official said today.

The search operation was launched after locals here informed the forces about suspected movement in Nikka and Panjgrain areas along the LoC in Manjakote belt yesterday, he said.

Nothing has been recovered so far, the official said. (PTI)