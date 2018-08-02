Security forces kill 2 militants in Kupwara

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Security forces today killed two militants during an encounter near a check-post in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The encounter began after the militants opened fire on the security forces’ personnel on patrol duty in Lolab valley, they said.

The militants were yet to be identified.

“Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with J&K Police/SF (security forces) in Lolab Kupwara few minutes back,” Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police S P Vaid said on Twitter.

The DGP gave no further details. (PTI)