Security forces gun down terrorist

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A terrorist was gunned down by the security forces on Monday in an encounter in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, an Army official said.

The gunbattle began after security forces launched a search operation in Zuhama village of Chadoora following information about the presence of militants, an official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists, holed up inside a house, opened fire on the security forces, he said.

One militant has been killed so far while the operation is in progress, the official said.

Police said the Army`s Rashtriya Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police ringed Kaneera village following a tip about the presence of terrorists.

“As the security forces closed in, they were fired at by terrorists, triggering an encounter,” a police officer said. “One militant has been killed in this operation which is still on.”