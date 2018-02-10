Security forces effectively doing their job: Rajnath

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said the Army and other security forces were effectively doing their job and would never let any Indian hang his head in shame.

He said it would not be appropriate for him to comment on the attack on an Army camp in Jammu as the operation was still on.

“We have received information that the operation is going on. I understand that until the operation ends, it will not be appropriate on my part to comment regarding that,” Singh told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

“Rest assured…our Army and security forces are effectively accomplishing their job and handling their responsibility. They will never let any Indian hang his head in shame,” he said.

Two junior commissioned officers (JCOs) were killed while a Colonel-rank officer and daughter of an Army man were among four people injured in a militant attack on the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu early today.

Asked about the casualties in the incident, he said it was a sad news.

Singh earlier spoke to the chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and took stock of the situation.

During the telephonic conversation, he sought details from Director General of Police S P Vaid on the militant attack, according to a tweet by the Home Minister’s Office.

“The DGP has apprised him of the situation. The MHA is closely monitoring the situation,” the tweet read.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri earlier informed the state Assembly that Subedar Madanlal Chowdhary and Subedar Mohammed Ashraf Mir were killed in the attack.

Those injured in the attack included a Colonel-rank officer, Havaldar Abdul Hamid, Lance Naik Bahadur Singh and daughter of Subedar Chowdhary, he said.

Around four to five militants are likely involved in the attack, believed to be carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

PTI