Security forces combing Rajouri jungles to track down Pak terrorists

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Security forces on Monday continued its search operations in dense forest belt along the LoC in Rajouri district, launched after the killing of two Army soldiers in gunbattle with Pakistani infiltrators, said officials. In a bid to track down infiltrators, the forces on Monday combed Dabud area in Nowshera sector, they said.

The search operations have been conducted till now in Khodi, Darath, Moghaldaye and Potha areas of the district, they said.

Last Wednesday, two Army soldiers were killed in a gunbattle with heavily-armed Pakistani infiltrators who were intercepted in the Khari Thrayat forest while trying to sneak into India from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.