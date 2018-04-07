Security check at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Dear Editor,
Please refer to the letter published in the State Time on title given above.I am much shocked to find that the author namely Devi Singh and his family members had to face utter humiliation due to bad behaviour of security forces posted at the Shrine of Shri Vaishno Devi.I do agree with the author that the devotees should be checked for cellphone etc at the starting point and not at last point.
More over the security personnel should not misbehave with the devotees.The misbehavior shown by the security personnel create a bad impression and negative attitude among the devotees.
So, the concerned authorities should look into the matter and make necessary corrections in the system.The devotees should be treated like devotees but not like ordinary tourist.
O P Sharma, AMO Retd.
Social Worker,
Bagnoti (Nowshera).
