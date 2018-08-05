SECURITY BREACH: Man shot dead at Farooq’s residence; magisterial probe ordered

Share Share 0 Share 0

NC demands NIA inquiry; BJP seeks release of CCTV footage

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: In a security breach, a man forcibly drove into the residence of former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah here on Saturday, and vandalised the house before being shot dead by CRPF personnel guarding the premises, police said.

The government has ordered a magisterial probe into incident. “SDM North Jammu Alyas Khan will hold the inquiry and report within five weeks positively,” the order reads.

Farooq Abdullah, a Lok Sabha member from the Srinagar constituency, was on his way to Srinagar from the national capital, where he has been attending the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, when the security breach was reported.

After news of the incident spread, dozens of relatives of the youth reached the spot and staged protests demanding an inquiry. They even burnt tyres and raised slogans, officials said.

The incident happened this morning at Bathindi in the outskirts of the Jammu city when the intruder, identified as Syeed Murfad Shah, who would have turned 26 next month, rammed his XUV car into the front gate of the former chief ministers’ house and continued to drive recklessly and reached the inner garden, according to witnesses.

Both Farooq and Omar Abdullah are Z-plus protectees.

Director General of Police S P Vaid said a case was registered and an inquiry was being conducted into the breach of security.

“We are looking into the case and trying to ascertain the motive,” he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Jammu) said the man had made a forcible entry and refused to stop despite repeated warnings.

One policeman was also injured in the scuffle, he said.

Reacting to the incident, Abdullah said, “It is very unfortunate that such an incident has happened and speaks volumes about the security situation in

the state. Police must investigate the motive of the youth.”

Police said Shah hails from Gulthata village of Mendhar tehsil in Poonch district of Jammu region. The family is at present settled at Chinnor in Jammu and his father runs a gun shop at Bantalab in Jammu.

His relatives told reporters that he had gone to attend his gym in the morning and they were not quite sure how he had reached the Abdullahs’ residence. “Why was he not arrested? He was not carrying any weapon or explosives on him,” one of them said.

Asked whether he was taking any drugs, a relative shot back, “He used to go the gym in morning and evening. Ask them?”

After the body was taken to the Government Medical College hospital for postmortem, about 200 acquaintances of the deceased assembled there and prevented doctors from performing the autopsy for several hours, asking why an “innocent unarmed person” was killed, officials said.

Another large group of protesters blocked the main road at Chinore, they said.

Eyewitnesses said after ramming his car into the iron gate, the intruder continued to drive within the compound till he reached the house where Abdullah and his son Omar stay.

He stopped at the inner lawns, supposed to be highly secured, got down from the vehicle and entered into the main lobby where he broke a glass table and pictures hanging from the walls, and started climbing the stairs leading to the bedroom, police said.

By this time, CRPF personnel guarding the residence of the National Conference leaders got into action and challenged the intruder who continued vandalising everything that came his way.

He was finally shot dead, police said, adding that a case was registered in this connection.

“An intruder gate-crashed into the house of Abdullah, had a scuffle with security personnel and attempted to snatch a rifle from an officer,” Inspector General of Police (Jammu) S D Singh Jamwal told reporters.

He said the youth was alone in the vehicle and an investigation was on to ascertain how he managed to reach the house without being challenged.

Provincial President and party MLA from Nagrota Devendra Singh Rana visited the residence along with senior former ministers Surjeet Singh Slathia and Ajay Sadhotra.

Angry family members gathered outside the residence of Dr Farooq Abdullah staged sit in protest and demanded high level inquiry to ascertain the truth in the matter.

“We want to see the CCTV footage of the incident” family members demanded.

Alleging foul-play, the family members claimed that the youth was first killed by the security forces and then taken inside the former CM’s residence to create an alibi.

Father of the deceased youth Amjad Hussain Shah claimed “Murfad was with me last night. He goes to the gym daily and left for there today. I want to know why was he killed,” Shah’s father, asked security personnel manning the front gate of Dr Abdullahs’s residence. “Where were the security guards when he breached the gate? Why didn’t they arrest him?”He was not carrying any weapons. Neither any explosive was recovered from him than why he was fired upon and not arrested by the security personnel, he rued. His sisters and other members of the family gave vent to their ire in the hospital premises on the foot steps of mortuary. They accused the security personnel of killing him in cold blood and spreading false reports about him. The family members appealed to the Governor NN Vohra and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a high level inquiry behind the incident and punish the guilty responsible for killing their son.

Meanwhile, National Conference sought a high level probe by National Investigating Agency (NIA) into the security breach at the residence of the party president and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah at Bhatindi here and circumstances leading to death of a youth.

“As Dr Farooq Abdullah is a central government categorized protectee, the Government of India should carry out its independent and impartial inquiry by a team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Provincial spokesperson of National Conference said in a statement, issued here.

Expressing grave concern over the incident, the spokesperson said the probe must cover all the aspects, including how a car was able to gain entry into the supposedly high secured residence with minimum cosmetic damage, considering the strength of the main gate.

“The security lapse is needed to be probed expeditiously so that the truth must come to fore”, the spokesperson added.

In a statement, the State unit of BJP has demanded an impartial probe into the killing of a youth at the residence of Farooq Abdullah here.

It also demanded release of the CCTV footage of the incident and said the “cold-blooded” murder at the residence of a VIP raises many questions.

“BJP demands an impartial and prompt enquiry into the matter of the fake encounter. To set at rest the apprehensions of the members of the family of deceased, the CCTV footage should be released to the media by police immediately,” BJP state spokesperson Anil Gupta said in a statement here.

He said the family of the deceased youth called the incident a “fake encounter” and insisted that their son was called by somebody to come to the residence of the former Chief Minister.

“The family is demanding that they will not accept the police version till they are shown the CCTV footage,” Gupta said.

He said as per the friends of the deceased he was not a drug addict, as being alleged, but a regular visitor to gym.