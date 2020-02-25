Security beefed up in Kashmir in view of Trump visit

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Security has been increased across Kashmir as a precautionary measure in view of US President Donald Trump’s two-day visit to India, which began on Monday, officials said.

“In view of the incidents that have taken place in Kashmir ahead of high profile visits to the country, security has been strengthened in the Valley,” a senior police officer said.

In March 2000, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed 35 Sikhs in Chatisinghpora village in Anantnag district during the visit of former US president Bill Clinton to India.

The official said additional personnel from the police and paramilitary forces have been deployed here and elsewhere in the Kashmir Valley to ensure that terrorists are not able to carry out any attacks.

Surveillance and area domination exercises have been intensified in some areas, he said.

Mobile vehicle check points have been set up at several places for curbing the movement of people who provide logistical support to terrorists, the official said.

He said security arrangements have been beefed up as a precautionary measure.

The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has appealed to the community members to maintain vigil.