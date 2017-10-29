Security agencies for complete synergy to achieve peace in J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Military Liaison Conference attended by Army officials, security agencies and civil administration officers called for complete synergy to achieve peace, harmony and development of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The conference, chaired by the General Officer Commanding, Delta Force, was held at Dharmund Army Garrison, a defence spokesperson said.

“The aim of organising the conference was to increase synergy, interaction and coordination between the military and other agencies,” he said.

The spokesperson said, “Such interactions provide opportunities for deliberation on important issues of mutual interest impacting security and development of the region.” All officials reviewed the security situation and stressed on the need for harmonious functioning of the various agencies, he said.

“In view of the prevailing internal security situation, an overview of security and upcoming activities in the region was undertaken to ensure complete synergy between all security agencies and civil administration for a coordinated effort towards achievement of peace, harmony and development of the area,” the spokesperson said.