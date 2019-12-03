Secularism bedrock of J&K, can’t be disturbed: Rana

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana on Monday described secularism as bedrock of Jammu and Kashmir’s glorious existence, saying this spirit has to be nurtured and sustained for harmonious growth of the people.

“History is replete with instances how J&K withstood test of times during most testing turbulent times and despite gravest provocative”, Rana said while addressing party functionaries and workers at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here this morning, adding that the essence of secular ethos might have come under severe strain at times but ultimately the people’s will to protect it triumphed.

Rana said if the ray of secularism from J&K generated a ray of hope during horrendous times decades ago there is no reason why the challenges of now can’t be met now. He exhorted the cadre to renew their pledge of strengthening cherished philosophy of secularism that guided the destiny of the people in this part of the country under the banner of National Conference over the decades.

He also exhorted the cadre to assert their designated role in strengthening the bonds of harmony, amity and brotherhood, bequeathed by towering leaders like Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah, who rejected myopic political philosophy during the most difficult phase of the history. This is the legacy the people of Jammu and Kashmir are proud to inherit, he added.

Referring to prevailing political scenario, the Provincial President stressed the need for reaching out to the people to end the alienation and assuage their aspirations. For this, conducive political atmosphere is needed to be generated to create adequate space for democratic activities, he said, hoping that this imperative will get priority.

