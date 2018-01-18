Sections of two private hospitals sealed for non-compliance

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Authorities on Wednesday sealed a few sections of two private hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district for allegedly failing to comply with the norms laid down by the Health department.
“The Directorate of Health Sevices, Kashmir, today sealed a few sections of Quality Care hospital and Ess Bee hospital in Kupwara district,” a spokesperson of the health department said.
He said the X-ray, ultrasonography and endoscopy sections of the two hospitals were sealed under the Clinical Establishment Act.
“The department’s task force has been conducting routine inspections of private health institutes and wherever discrepancies are found, strict action is taken according to rules,” Director Health Services Saleemur Rehman said.
