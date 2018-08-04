Section 144 to be imposed in Himachal’s Jwalamukhi town

Share Share 0 Share 0

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh authorities will impose Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in Jawalamukhi town of the hill-state from August 11 to 22 to maintain law and order during Ashtami-Navratra festival, officials said today.

Section 144 prevents a group of people from congregating with an intention of disturbing public tranquility or the assembly of people armed with weapons.

However, Jwalamukhi Sub Divisional Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Sharma clarified that that there will be a prohibition only on carrying a weapon during the imposition of Section 144.

Thousands of pilgrims, mostly from adjoining Punjab state, visit the town in Kangra district to pay obeisance at the famous Jwalamukhi temple during Navratras. (PTI)