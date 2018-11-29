Secretary Sports Council honours powerlifting players

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir powerlifting players who brought laurels to the State by winning galaxy of medals in the recently held national championships were welcomed on Wednesday by Secretary, J&K State Sports Council, Dr. Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, here.

The powerlifting players bagged total of 20 medals including four gold, five silver and 11 bronze in different weight categories in the Bench Press Championship which was held at Pune and 11 medals comprising three gold, four silver and four bronze in the North India Junior and Senior Championship held at Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

Others present on the occasion were Yasir Arafat-Chief Accounts Officer, J&K State Sports Council, Ravi Singh-Divisional Sports Officer, Jammu, Inderpal Singh-Weightlifting Coach, J&K State Sports Council and General Secretary of the Association, Ajay Sharma.

The Secretary Sports Council appreciated the efforts of the team for this big achievement and assured them for further support in future.