Secretary reviews RDD projects in Kashmir, Ladakh divisions

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda on Friday chaired a meeting to review the progress and implementation of programmes of RDD and Panchayati Raj.

The meeting was attended by Director Rural Development, Kashmir, Qazi Sarwar, Director Panchayats, Muhammad Nazir Sheikh, Chief Operating Officer, Himayat, Kapil Sharma, Mission Director, Umeed, Abdul Rashid War, Chief Executive Officer IWMP Mohammad Rafi, Additional District Development Commissioners of various districts, Additional Secretary/ Member Secretary MGNREGA, Rakesh Kumar Badyal, Joint Director Planning Subash Chander, all ACDs and DPOs of Kashmir Division.

The Secretary reviewed the district-wise and Panchayat-wise achievements and took stock of physical and financial achievements registered under various schemes of the department. A threadbare discussion was held on the works taken up under MGNREGA, 14th Finance Commission, Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), Integrated Watershed Management Programme, Umeed, Himayat and other Panchayat related programmes.

The Secretary stressed upon the completion of incomplete works, geo-tagging of all assets, increasing Aadhaar based payments, implementation of SECURE software for preparation of estimates and T+7 model for timely payments. She said that all out steps are being taken to bring transparency in the scheme.

While reviewing the progress of MGNREGA, the meeting was informed that as many as 5,68,099 Households have been provided job cards and a total of 12.85 lakh Person-days (PDs) have been generated so far under the scheme in FY 2019-20 alone.

With regard to PMAY (G), the meeting was briefed that as many as 7750 have received first instalment while 6361 have been credited with the second installment and 5168 have got the third and the last payment for construction of the houses. She stressed on early completion of works before the onset of winters so that the main purpose of shelter to houseless is achieved.

The overall performance and achievements of Panchayats was also reviewed.

The DPOs were also directed to activate the social audit committees framed during Back to Village Programme.