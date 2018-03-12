Secretary Power Ministry visits Kishanganga Project

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANDIPORA: A.K Bhalla, Secretary (Power), Ministry of Power visited the Kishanganga Hydro Electric Project in Bandipora District.

Secretary (Power) visited various components of the project and was briefed about the progress of the work by Balraj Joshi, Chairman and Managing Director, NHPC and Ratish Kumar, Director (Projects).

On the occasion, Arvind Bhat, Executive Director (Design-E&M), A.K Singh, Executive Director (Kishanganga), Amresh Kumar, General Manager (Kishanganga) and other senior officers of NHPC, BHEL and HCC were also present.

Sajad Hussain Ganie, Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora and Sheikh Zulfikar Azad, SSP, Bandipora also graced the occasion.

Secretary (Power) commended the NHPC team for its hard work and dedication in constructing the project in such a difficult condition and hoped that the project will start commercial operation soon.

The Kishanganga project envisages diversion of water of Kishanganga River to underground Power House through 23.25 KM long Head Race Tunnel to generate 1713 million units per annum. The work on all the components of the project has been completed and two machines are undergoing final tests while the third machine is in advance stage of erection. The project is expected to be commissioned by March 2018.