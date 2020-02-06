Secretary pays surprise visit to G&B Hostels

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Secretary Tribal Affairs Department, Abdul Majid Bhat, on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Gujjar & Bakerwal Hostels for Boys and Girls at Gujjar Nagar Jammu to take stock of working of these hostels.

During the visit, Secretary reviewed the status of facilities being extended to the students in these hostels besides interacting with the students and staff.

Secretary was informed that around 300 tribal students are living in these hostels who are pursuing different courses. He directed the teaching staff to introduce smart classes besides stressing for organising cultural and sports events in the Hostels. Later, Secretary visited the newly established Gym at G&B Hostels for Boys and directed the Secretary Gujjar and Bakerwal Board Mukthar Ahmad to also establish a Gym in Gujjar Hostel for Girls.

Secretary was accompanied by Director Tribal Affairs Mohammed Salim, Public Relations Officer in Tribal Affairs department Waseem Chowdhary and other officers of the department

Meanwhile, Secretary ordered suspension of Safai Karamcharies of Girls Hostel and directed for withholding salary of Assistant Warden of Girls Hostel for dereliction of duties. While taking serious note of non completion of renovation works in the hostels by the J&K Housing Board, Secretary said that the funds stand already disbursed to the Board and they should immediately start the works.

He asked the officials to flag this issue with the executing agencies.