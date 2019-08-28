Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs meets Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Sailesh, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Govt. of India, who is part of the team, on a two-day visit to Kashmir, met Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Tuesday.

Sailesh apprised Governor about his ongoing assessment of the possibilities existing for the socio-economic development of the region, for welfare of the minorities and skill development of the youth.

Governor emphasised the need for ensuring holistic development of J&K and extending benefits of various Central government schemes to the intending population. He stressed imparting needed skills to the youth in sync with the job market requirements.