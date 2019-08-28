Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs meets Governor

STATE TIMES NEWSSRINAGAR: Sailesh, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Govt. of India, who is part of the team, on a two-day visit to Kashmir, met Governor Satya Pal Malik here on Tuesday. Sailesh apprised Governor about his ongoing assessment of the possibilities existing for the socio-economic development of the region, for welfare of the minorities and skill development of the youth. Governor emphasised the need for ensuring holistic development of J&K and extending benefits of various Central government schemes to the intending population. He stressed imparting needed skills to the youth in sync with the job market requirements.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Indians have higher average resting heart rate: IHS
Would love to do grey characters: Kareena Kapoor Khan
‘Marjaavaan’ release postponed to November 22
Doubted if I will ever act again: Suniel Shetty
Shilpa Shetty to be Punit Balana’s showstopper at LFW
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper