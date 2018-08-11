Secretary JKSSC visits MA Stadium

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU, August 10: Secretary J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC), Rajnish Kumar today visited Jammu to look into the infrastructure and allied facilities being extended to the trainees of different coaching centres within the MA Stadium, here.

He interacted with young and upcoming boys and girls at Indoor Complex, Boxing Ring, Swimming Pool and Skating. Accompanied by the Joint Secretary, State Sports Council, Shiv Kumar Sharma and Manager Indoor Complex, Satish Gupta, the Secretary interacted with the concerned coaches and the trainees.

Meanwhile, a deputation of the Trainers, who have been disengaged by the JKSSC after their one-year term expires last month.